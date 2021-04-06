RMR Wealth Builders Invests $29,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 39,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

