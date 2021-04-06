9,000 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,688 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,487,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 297,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

