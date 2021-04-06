763 Shares in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 763 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Total by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Total by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after buying an additional 706,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Total by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after buying an additional 658,243 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at $18,126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Total by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,358,000 after buying an additional 396,998 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. Total Se has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

