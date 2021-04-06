Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,063 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Oxford Industries worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,006 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,042 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 186.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 56,483 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $94.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

OXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

