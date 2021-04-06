Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $958,000 Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 280.86, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

