RMR Wealth Builders Invests $38,000 in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

