Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $17.74 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,735,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Snap-on at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA stock opened at $234.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.68 and a 52-week high of $235.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total transaction of $420,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

