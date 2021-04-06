UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 115,238 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $264,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fiserv by 57,942.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 232,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv stock opened at $122.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.79. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.13 and a 1-year high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.