UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 328,371 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,371 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.55% of Exelon worth $227,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

