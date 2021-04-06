UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,580,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 446,089 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $234,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Bunge by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

