Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Stephens started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.