Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NYSE VVV opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.