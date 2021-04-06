Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,392 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth $171,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $3,702,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

CXP stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -345.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on CXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

