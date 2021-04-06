Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Range Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

NYSE:RRC opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

