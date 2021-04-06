Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

