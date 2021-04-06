Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.02. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $150.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $323,826.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,312 shares of company stock worth $1,041,350. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.