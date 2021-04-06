Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000.

In other news, insider Matthew B. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $297,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,284 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

PTCT opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

