Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,586 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $10,452,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

