Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

SNX opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $110.94. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $120.61.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,368 shares of company stock worth $1,377,215. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

