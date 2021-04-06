Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Ferrari by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $138.91 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.80 and its 200-day moving average is $203.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

