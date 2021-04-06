Invesco High Income Trust II Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:VLT opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

