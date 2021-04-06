Invesco High Income Trust II Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
NYSE:VLT opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
