MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

MFM stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

