CoinDeal Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $171.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00055062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.69 or 0.00686368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00030935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

