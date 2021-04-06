Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 142,460 MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 142,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.