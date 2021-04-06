22,888 Shares in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $176,692.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,669.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,951 shares of company stock worth $331,843. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.