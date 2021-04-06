Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $65.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Popular alerts:

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. Popular has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $75.16. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.