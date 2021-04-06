Brokerages Expect BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BP Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.32. BP Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BP Midstream Partners.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on BPMP shares. Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 71,848 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 396,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

