Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $175.38 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Western Digital worth $175,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 538,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,099.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,392 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 573,494 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,766,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

