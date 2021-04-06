Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.46% of Trinity Industries worth $164,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

