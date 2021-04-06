Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $326,000 Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,040 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in PPD were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PPD during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 257.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $871,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,846 in the last quarter.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

