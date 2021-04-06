Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $16,771,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $12,248,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $11,918,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $8,520,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,858,000.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VCVCU opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCVCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU).

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.