Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 423,766 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423,766 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Forterra by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRTA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

