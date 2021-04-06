The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $42,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $133.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

