12,489 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,489 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,266 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $247,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,846 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $177,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,518,718 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $211,248,000 after acquiring an additional 214,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.