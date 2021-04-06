Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 758,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $45,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Centene by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Centene by 138.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after buying an additional 673,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,801,000 after buying an additional 225,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Centene stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

