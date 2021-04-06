Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,886,292 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 148,918 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of HP worth $46,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in HP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,441,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $60,038,000 after buying an additional 50,873 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 359.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,345 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 190,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.