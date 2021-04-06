Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target upped by Barclays from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

PH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $319.18 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $123.32 and a fifty-two week high of $321.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

