Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 65,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 797,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $87,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 114,235 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

