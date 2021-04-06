TD Securities Begins Coverage on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Research analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 43,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 257,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

