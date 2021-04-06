Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

