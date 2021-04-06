Truist Financial Corp Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 324.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Roku by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

ROKU opened at $328.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.82 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.67 and its 200-day moving average is $318.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 495,515 shares of company stock worth $211,613,877. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.