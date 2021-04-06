Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2,318.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.