Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average of $123.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.