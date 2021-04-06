Capital Advantage Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advantage Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,901,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 652,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,288,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 73,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 27,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.