Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Universal Store Company Profile
