Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HXGBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $94.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $95.45.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

