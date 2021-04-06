BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

