Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $21.43 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

