Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $155.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

