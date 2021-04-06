VeChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.89 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, VeChain has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $6.89 billion and $1.74 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

